Aleen Mae (Hutchens, Landauer) Parr 1922 - 2021

Aleen Parr passed away February 16, 2021, with her family around her, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 98 years old. Aleen was born in Newberg to parents David Monroe and Mebel (Douthit) Hutchens.

Her parents moved from Newberg to Scholls, where she attended Mountain Side School until age 11; they next moved to Dundee. Aleen graduated from Dundee High School.

Aleen met and married Murray Landauer on December 23, 1941. They had a daughter, Glenda, in 1942. Murray was fatally wounded during World War II. Aleen met and married Delbert Parr on November 9, 1946, and they had a son, Dennis, in 1948.

Aleen did a variety of jobs in her lifetime. During her senior year in high school she apprenticed in a beauty shop in Newberg but was unable to finish her schooling due to illness. After Murray's death, she worked at the bus depot in Newberg and the walnut plant in Dundee. In the early '50s she worked in the school cafeteria at Columbus School for three years and then spent the next 25 years working with her husband in their grocery business, Parr's Market. Upon Delbert's death in 1978, she leased the store and returned to District 40 working as a cook for another 13 years.

Aleen was baptized on June 28, 1992, at the Dundee United Methodist Church. She said, "I enjoyed my family very much. I spent time knitting and doing needlework in winter and enjoyed my flowers and yard in the summer."

Aleen is survived by her sisters, Lela Rowland of Salem, Letha Eaton of Palm Springs, California, and Shirley (Bill) Morgan of Hillsboro; sister-in-law, Maryle Hutchens of Newberg; daughter, Glenda (Dave) Robertson; son, Dennis (Sandy) Parr of McMinnville; grandsons, Eric Robertson of McMinnville and Brian (Suzi) Parr of Brush Prairie, Washington; granddaughters Connie Robertson of Reno, Nevada, and Anne (Corey) Lane of McMinnville; and great-granddaughters, Grace Lane and Emma Lane of McMinnville. Aleen was preceded in death by brothers, Archie Hutchens and Stanley Hutchens.

Viewing will be available from 9:00 a.m. until noon, Friday, February 19, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in McMinnville. To leave family condolences, send to 1916 N.E. 19th St, McMinnville OR 97128. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to American Legion Post 21 in McMinnville or in care of Macy & Son.