Alda Miller Scharf 1919 - 2020

Alda Scharf, of Perrydale, Oregon, passed away of natural causes at the age of 100. She was predeceased in 2015 by her husband of 69 years, Bob Scharf. She is survived by their three children, John Scharf (wife Charlotte), Jay Scharf and Pam Scharf; two grandsons, Jason (Anna) Scharf and Justin (Sarah) Scharf; and four great-grandchildren, Robert, Megan, Garrett and Grady.

Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, she was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

A private family graveside service has been held. A celebration of life is being planned for this fall. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.