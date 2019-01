Alberta Contreras - 1927 - 2019

Alberta Contreras passed away peacefully January 10, 2019, at the age of 91. A memorial service is planned for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 26, at First Mennonite Church, 903 S.W. Cedarwood Ave. in south McMinnville. A reception will follow. (The church is located across 99W from Linfield College, behind 7-Eleven. Arrangements by Macy & Son.)