Alan Scott Phillips 1966 - 2021

Alan Scott Phillips died at home with his family after a valiant three-year battle with cancer.

He was born April 10, 1966, to Fred and June (Darby) Phillips in Medford, Oregon. His family joked that being born on Easter Sunday formed his temperament, as he was a good baby, a happy child and a gentle, kind man.

Alan spent most of his life in McMinnville, Oregon, where he attended the local schools, graduating from McMinnville High School in 1984. After a brief but memorable stint at Rose-Hulman in Terre Haute, Indiana, Alan graduated from Linfield College in 1988. While attending Linfield, Alan got his first job at Evergreen Aviation, where he met his wife, Jacqueline, and made lifelong friends. He worked at Evergreen for over 25 years, until it closed its doors in December 2014, then was quickly hired as a programmer analyst at Western Oregon University. He really enjoyed his co-workers at WOU, and was grateful for their support in his time of illness.

Alan was always a reader, being a fan of science fiction and fantasy, but graphic novels were his hobby. Alan was a familiar face in Portland comic bookstores and at shows. He attended as many Northwest comic book conventions and shows as he was able to, even buying a table to sell from his own collection from time to time. He loved to go on hunts for new bookstores and comic bookshops, driving all over Washington and Oregon, which is how he got to know his beloved Pacific Northwest. He was a supporter of free speech and regularly gave to the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; his son, Rymer; his mother, June; his sister, Jill; and his cherished nephews and niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Phillips.

An intelligent but humble man, Alan had a unique take on life, making people laugh with his witty remarks and supporting others with his wisdom and optimism, even to the end. His generous and kind spirit will not be forgotten.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, at Dayton Christian Church, Dayton, Oregon. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com