Al Mckenzie 1929 - 2021

Al Mckenzie was born March 25, 1929, at home in Bellevue, Oregon, on the family farm that later in life he farmed with our mother, DeMaris Warner. Al raised Rebel from the age of two years. In 1969, Al’s only legal biological daughter, Diane McKenzie, was born.

Al is survived by his only sibling, his sister, Alvina Powelson; her four children; three nieces and one nephew; and multiple great-nieces and -nephews; his daughter, Diane McKenzie; her two children, Tysen Green and Riata Green; and one great-grandson, Wyatt; also. Diane’s older sister, Rebel McKenzie; and her two children, Ruby and Dusty Thornton; and a large family in Scotland and Canada.

Al graduated from McMinnville High School, where he was a football player, then went to the Korean War. He returned home to the family farm, where he began his logging career. Al enjoyed the Yamhill County Posse, Braids 'n' Braves Square Dancing Club, and Yamhill County high school rodeo team.

Al McKenzie passed away December 12, 2021, in Bend, Oregon, with his daughter Diane and granddaughter Riata Green by his side.