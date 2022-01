Al McKenzie 1929 - 2021

Al McKenzie was born in McMinnville, Oregon; the long-time resident is survived by his wife of 34 years, Joan McKenzie, RN.

He served in Korea under General MacArthur from 1952 to 1955 as Army Sgt.1st Class. He loved to square dance and haul logs.

A private memorial service will be held at their home in Crooked River Ranch, Oregon.