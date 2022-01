Air show will return to Mac

The Oregon Air Show has announced dates for its third event in McMinnville, as well as a performance in Hillsboro this year.

Both will feature stunt and aerobatic shows, unusual aircraft and military planes.

The McMinnville event will be held Aug. 19 to 21 at the McMinnville Airport. If follows successful shows held in 2019 and 2021.

The Hillsboro Airport show will be May 20-22.

Tickets for the shows are available through the website, oregonairshow.com.