Aid and assist hearing scheduled for Tombleson

Comments
JWC
Yamhill County should issue Tomblesome a politically correct, Judge Wiles approved, President Biden recommended, 12 gauge shotgun loaded with "harmless" buckshot then drop him off at Judge Michael Mosman's house.
tagup
Your fixation on shotguns seems to be a recurring theme in your posts and the subject matter of this post is getting pretty close to the line. Just saying…
JWC
Tagup:
I am still angry about Judge Wiles and a jury from MacMinniville giving a marijuana trafficker a free pass for shooting at my son because he was armed with a politically correct shotgun. Just FYI, there have been almost as many mass shootings committed with shotguns as with "evil assault rifles."
As for dropping Tomblesome off at Judge Mossman's house, it would be only Karma, Kismet, reaping what he sows. It is no different than Florida and Texas sending illegal immigrants off to places like Martha's Vineyard.
Scotty
I am definitely going to be donating to any future campaigns of judge wiles, both for spite and the fact that seem to be 180 degrees from JWC on everything. Also, the “illegal immigrants” were not illegal. They were documented asylum seekers who were used as pawns in a political stunt. They are people who gave up EVERYTHING to be here. Pure evil and hatred
JWC
A quick check of the Oregon Courts website reveals no case against Tomblesome pending for the shooting death of his father. As this article reveals, Tomblesome is not in custody nor is he at the State mental hospital.
As for the "legal refugees," the good, compassionate, love liberal folks of Martha's Vineyard called out 150 National Guard to deport the refugees from their island.
Scotty
JWC, like bigfootlives, I think you are beyond reproach. You are truly misinformed. Go ahead and say I’m sheep of the lamestream media or whatever.
Cuisiner25
Welcome to Oregon, hope you don't need help with your mental health.
JWC
It would seem that the family of Ross Tombleson would agree with me. That is why they have filed a lawsuit against everyone in the County for negligence. Of course the case is somewhat less credible because Ross Tombleson put himself in danger by entering the home during the stand off.
Perhaps I should have filed a lawsuit against the State of Oregon for allowing my brother's murderer to roam at large?
BigfootLives
Ahhhh... Living rent free....