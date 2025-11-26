Aerialists bring home medals

Submitted photo##Earth & Elevate instructor Jessie Tay, center, poses with members of the McMinnville aerial studio’s competitive team, including Natalie Kondor, left, Nisha Kumar and Holland Bertsch, right. The girls brought home medals from their first competition.

Three members of Earth & Elevate Movement Studio’s performance team came home with medals from their first competition, held Nov. 9 in Los Angeles.

Nisha Kumar and Holland Bertsch each won a first place for their hoop duo. Bertsch also placed first with her solo routine.

Natalie Kondor placed third for her solo entry.

“I’m very, very proud of them,” said Jessie Tay, owner and instructor at the aerial studio in McMinnville. “Not just their performance, but also their sportsmanship, kindness and character, and for overcoming challenges.”

The competition drew about 60 from Utah, Arizona and California, as well as from Oregon. It was the McMinnville team’s first competitive event.

“It was really exciting,” Tay said.

The winners and their teammates will be featured in McMinnville’s Santa Parade, which will roll down Third Street at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28.

The aerialists will use a portable aerial rig set up on a flatbed truck decorated with lights and Christmas colors. Other team members will walk along the route.

The team also participated in the UFO Festival parade.

Tay said aerial work uses muscles throughout the body. Aerialists must develop pulling muscles and perception of where they are in space. It is similar in some ways to gymnastics but doesn’t include the impact of landing on the ground, she said.

Students usually start with an aerial sling, then move on to more challenging moves, she said.

Earth & Elevate has openings for new students, although there are waiting lists for some classes, she said. The studio can be reached at 503-803-7013.