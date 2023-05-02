Addilynn Louise Keith 2021 - 2024

Addilynn Louise Keith was our little angel from the moment she arrived on October 21, 2021. She had a light that shined so bright no matter where she was. Her arrival gave her mother Ashley a new outlook on life, and Addi gave us joy and happiness every moment she was with us. She was full of love and never knew sorrow or grief. In just the few years she was with us, she taught us to love unconditionally and see happiness in all situations. We all need to learn to live life like Addi did.

Addi had a love of all animals, especially dogs. "Dog" was her first recognizable word, and she loved doggie kisses. She loved balls and would ask her mom to kick the ball to her every chance she could. Addi loved watching Cocomelon with her dad and going down the slide at the park. She enjoyed swimming with her mommy and, most of all, snuggling with her Papa.

Addi received her official angel wings on July 28, 2024, after being in a tragic car accident. She continued to share her love and light by donating her organs. Her joy and life was spread to other children across the country.

Addi is the daughter of Ashley Dixon and Mark Keith, and will forever be in their hearts. She is survived by her parents, Ashley and Mark; grandparents, Jamie and Jennifer Jackson, and Chris and Karen Williams; and many loving aunts and uncles.

Addi leaves a huge hole in our lives and hearts, but we know she is smiling down on us with her crooked little smile, and she will never be forgotten, especially by her favorite Uncle George.

A celebration of life will be planned in the near future.

An Addilynn Keith Memorial Fund has been set up at First Federal; condolences and donations can also be made directly to Macy & Son Funeral Home.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.