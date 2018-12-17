Adalaida "Lila" Garza Alonzo - 1946 - 2018

Adalaida “Lila” Garza Alonzo passed away Monday, December 17, 2018, a day after her 72nd birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Alonzo; her mother, father and three sisters. Lila left behind three children, Juan, Adrian and Rosie along with a step-father; four brothers; and four sisters. Lila was born December 16, 1946. She was a precious soul, a kind and generous lady. She will be deeply missed.

A viewing will take place at Macy & Son from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 28, at St. James Catholic Church, with interment at St. James Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.