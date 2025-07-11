By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • July 11, 2025 Tweet

Active shooter training scheduled in Sheridan

Yamhill County Public Information Officer Kevin Perkins told the News-Register the training will include local law enforcement and surrounding emergency service agencies.

“The opportunity came out of the blue,” he said. The county has discussed such a training for a while, but hadn’t been able to host the program before.

The training operations, organized by the Department of Homeland Security, will simulate the management side and full-scope triage of an active shooter.

Perkins said training will cover a wide range of topics, from response to a mock press conference.

First responders from myriad agencies will be guided through hands-on simulations and debriefs, which would happen in a real active shooter scenario, Perkins said.

“It’s rare to get all these organizations together to exercise,” Perkins said, highlighting the importance of training.

The three-day training costs $62,000; the county received a grant to host the program.

FCS indoor and outdoor facilities will be used for the program, which usually includes a helicopter module.

Perkins was unsure if the helicopter portion would be a go at time of print, but wanted residents to be aware.