Action urged against ICE agents
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Bill B
I guess I'm missing something here. Unless one is here illegally, why is there concern?
Jim
Bring on ICE. They should have access to whatever is necessary to do their job. What does the word illegal mean? Why should Federal Agents who are doing their jobs have to be scrutinized for taking people that are here illegally to jail. You get shot in a lot of countries for crossing the border without proper paper work so jail seems a better option to me. I’m tired of our class rooms being filled by illegals that cost the taxpayers a lot of money. Do it right and become a legal citizen of our great country and participate as an American citizens and I don’t have a problem with immigrants. Growing up one of my best friends was an immigrant from Germany and we as children taught him the language and customs of America. He was an outstanding part of my life and a true patriot of our country.
Rumpelstilzchen
Unlike many “immigration advocates”, I don’t support actively preventing ICE from doing its job.
However, the increasing number of incidences where US citizens and legal residents of Hispanic origin have been detained by ICE, sometimes for weeks, under the pretext of doubting their legality, certainly justifies concerns that the presence of ICE agents at the courthouse has a deterrent effect on all members of our Hispanic community, and denies them safe, equal, and free access to all services at the courthouse.
Joel
As i said on a similar thread...Im grateful for the brave American men and women of our country who get up every morning and put on the uniform. They are hero's who not only have to risk their own safety to enforce our immigration laws but they also have to deal with all of this political garbage from the radical far left. God bless them and God bless America!
Finch
Nothing is FREE.
Bill B
Rumpelstilzchen can you cite some sources for your allegations?
Mike
The 87 law says not use resources. ICE officers or me and my wife want to hang out around the Court House does not use law enforcement resources. Give the current climate I might not want to hang out around the Court House if ICE is there because I'm of a Mediterranean complexion,(brown). But we both have a right to be there.