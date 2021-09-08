Aaron Ruben Hernandez 1966 - 2021

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Aaron Ruben Hernandez. On September 8, 2021, at the age of 55, Aaron passed away with his two children by his side. Aaron was born February 19, 1966, and raised in Yamhill County. He was a hard and dedicated worker. Aaron was known for his charisma and contagious smile. In high school he played varsity football and took home the title of state champion in wrestling. After graduating, he then began his 37-year career at A-dec. He became a father and began passing down his talents and passions to his two children. From the start of his son's soccer career, he consistently coached every team as well as supported his daughter throughout her swim career. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing with his brothers and nephews, riding dirt bikes with his children, jet skiing, and taking on landscaping and home projects. Aaron will be lovingly remembered by his two children, Ashley and Tyler Hernandez; his parents, Azalea and Jose Hernandez; and his siblings, Elma, Jose, Efran (Leticia), Richardo (Jennifer) Hernandez and Carlos Perez (Cheyenne). He leaves behind an abundance of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Maria Dellapaz Perez; nephew, Jacob Hernandez; and uncle, David Villarreal.

“One day at a time”

A celebration of life will be held outdoors from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at 1824 N.W. Poppy Hills Drive, McMinnville. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.