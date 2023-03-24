'93 quake: ‘Something you’d never expect’

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Judy
I'm so glad for everyone that it wasn't larger. I have been through two large earthquakes in Southern California - 1971 and 1994. They were
terrifying. Did a lot of praying that day. Hope we don't have a larger one like Cascadia, here.
oldeee
Sooner or later we WILL have the Cascadia event. This will end civilization as we know it on parts of the west coast. North Lincoln Fire has inundation zone maps showing the height of the tidal surge to be at a possible 100 feet. That is on Highway 18 a the Rose Lodge store.