August 3, 2021 Tweet

9-11, 20 years later: Tell us your memories

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 form a terrible moment imbedded in the memory of nearly every American. As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9-11, we ask, “what does it mean to us today?”

With this question in mind, News-Register plans a look back at the tragic events of two decades ago, in our early-September editions. As part of that, we ask readers to send us memories of that day, and the thoughts and observations gained over the years.

What do you recall that day? How did it affect you or your family? What do the attacks mean to our society today?

Any reader may respond, and we add these specific appeals:

If you have visited the World Trade Center Ground Zero site, what was that experience like?

If you are a veteran, please share your experiences and comments.

If you are of Middle Eastern descent, what has been your experience since the attacks?

If you are under 20 years old, how do you feel that “9-11” as historic milestone has affected your life?

Send your comments, 100 words or less, and a photo you’d like to share, to news@news-register by Aug. 18; include daytime contact information.

For questions, call managing editor Kirby Neumann-Rea at 503-687-1291.