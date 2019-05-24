By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • May 24, 2019 Tweet

6A State Track Day One: Fodge runner-up in 3,000m

CLACKAMAS - McMinnville's Zane Fodge nearly captured his first career state title today at the Class 6A OSAA State Track and Field Championships.

The Grizzly senior battled Franklin sophomore Charlie Robertson in the last 200m, with both runners sprinting during the home stretch. Fodge pulled even with Robertson with 50m remaining, but the Franklin runner ultimately pulled ahead for the win in eight minutes, 32.08 seconds, while Fodge finished in 8:32.50.

Mac's Eva Higgins placed 14th in the girls' 3,000m final. She clocked in at 10:39.37.

Grizzly high jumper Hallie Johnson cleared a height of five feet even in the girls' final.