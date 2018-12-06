4-H members donating to victims of fire

The club decided in November to send $1,000 and a care package of necessities to victims of the Camp Fire in Norther California. The wildland fire killed more than 80 people and displaced thousands whose homes were destroyed.

Vincent Roush, new present of Bacon Bits, moved to send the donation to the victims. John Nyberg, club adviser, contacted the county Extension agent in Butte County, scene of the fire; he said Bacon Bits was the second 4-H club to offer support.

For more information, call Nyberg, at 971-832-0777.