3rd Street Pizza damaged in early morning fire

Submitted photos##Firefighters use a ladder truck to reach the second story of the 3rd Street Pizza building. The fire was called in about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Submitted photo##Firefighters work to control a blaze in the building at Third and Evans streets that holds 3rd Street Pizza and the Moonlight Theater early Wednesday morning.

2:30 p.m. update: Police and firefighters have reopened all downtown streets after closing sections following a blaze that damaged the 3rd Street Pizza/Moonlight Theater building and caused smoke damage at NW Food & Gifts.

------

One person was evacuated and there were no injuries in a downtown fire Wednesday morning, according to a press release from McMinnville Fire Department issued this statement about the fire that happened Wednesday, May 24, 3rd Street Pizza, 433 N.E. Third St.,

At 5:23 a.m., YCOM received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire in the alleyway near Northeast Third and Evans streets. Firefighters arrived within three minutes to find flames coming from a door in the alleyway off Evans Street. Firefighters quickly called a second alarm to bring in additional fire resources. The building is attached to other properties which can cause fire to rapidly spread from one occupancy to another, according to department spokesman Scott Law. This block of downtown McMinnville is mixed with commercial and residential occupancy.

One resident was safely evacuated from the attached neighboring building. The fire was upgraded to a third alarm to ensure enough firefighters were on scene to handle the high-risk incident and to keep flames from spreading to the adjacent buildings. An aggressive initial attack from the first arriving engine crew stopped the fire growth and contained all fire damage to 433 N.E. Third St. The business located at this address is 3rd Street Pizza Company which houses a pizza restaurant and full-size movie theatre. The third alarm brought fire resources from Amity, Dayton, Carlton, Sheridan, Grand Ronde Tribal and Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. An ambulance from TVF&R was moved up to McMinnville to handle any additional medical calls not associated with the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The investigation is being handled by the Oregon State Police and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office. They are being assisted by Portland Fire & Rescue. The McMinnville Fire Department was also assisted by McMinnville Water & Light, YCOM, The McMinnville Police Department, and McMinnville Public Works.