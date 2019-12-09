280-lot addition wins preliminary approval

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Jim
Another ghetto in the works.
PAO
I think there would have been a better turnout if 377 pages of technical documentation had been made available to citizens - and possibly the commissioners - earlier. Stafford had months to prepare on a subject Stafford deals with daily. Citizens, who will be the most impacted long-term, had less than 2 weeks (including the major travel holiday of Thanksgiving) to digest 377 pages on a topic that most of them will only deal with once or twice in their lifetime. Seven applications, rolled into one presentation that I think even some of the commissioners found confusing, is a big chunk of material for neighbors to understand and prepare comments on. And yet, those are the people who have to live with the results while Stafford takes their profit and moves on. Does the process work for local, tax-paying residents or for out of town developers? I hope the planning department, the planning commission and the city council remembers where their first responsibility resides.