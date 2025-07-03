'25 Willamina Mud Drag results

A rusted 1933 Plymouth “Pandemic”, driven by Lonnie Ledbetter, sends piles of natural elements into the air during the Willamina Mud Drags on June 28. Ledbetter (member of Total Destruction Racing Team) placed second in the super modified class and first in the modified class. Every winning driver received a trophy and sponsored prize money. All proceeds of the Mud Drags went directly to funding Willamina Fourth of July festivities. Nathan Ecker/News-Register Matt Philips of McMinnville and Rip Racing lines up at the starting line with a family member taking a joy ride in the passenger seat. In this photo Phillips was going up against Ledbetter and his modified Plymouth. Nathan Ecker/News-Register Jeffery Lockwood of Sheridan sprays down the drag strip with a large hose to ensure the muddiest possible racing environment. It was a warm day and he had to soak the track often to keep it moist. Nathan Ecker/News-Register Rick Rentz of Sheridan speeds his gold four-cylinder 1980 Toyota PU down the drag strip. He was not a top finisher, but kicked up some mud in the process. Nathan Ecker/News-Register Participants in the Kids 5 and under Dash For Cash race to the finish line. Nathan Ecker/News-Register

The strip was in a new location, approximately 20 yards south of where the event is usually held, due to the construction of a new reservoir. This meant the terrain was not as packed down as usual and there was fear extra rocks could be kicked up, prompting the creation of a backstop near the starting line.

Total Destruction Racing Team is hoping to put on another race in September, but approval is still needed from the 4th of July Committee and The City of Willamina.

OPEN CLASS

1st place winner: Jeff Lockwood of McMinnville racing a White 1932 Ford “Never Enough” (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd place winner: David Currie of Roseburg racing a Blue Rail “6R”

3rd place winner: Bob Ireton of Kelso, WA driving a White 1992 Chevy S-10 “Tortuga” (Scorpion Race Team)

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by JL Trucking, LLC

SUPER MODIFIED

1st place winner: Josh Hermens of McMinnville racing a Red 1986 Toyota PU (RIP Racing)

2nd place winner: Lonnie Ledbetter of Sheridan driving a Rust colored 1933 Plymouth “Pandemic” (Total Destruction Racing Team)

3rd place winner: Jazmin Dawkins of Tillamook driving a Blue 1995 Chevy S-10 (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by B & T Automotive

MODIFIED

1st place winner: Lonnie Ledbetter of Sheridan driving Rust colored 1933 Plymouth “Pandemic” (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd place winner: Jeremy Roselle of Juneau, Alaska driving a Blue 1985 Chevy Blazer “ZR2”(Total Destruction Racing Team)

3rd place winner: Matt Phillips of Gervais driving a Silver 1990 Toyota PU “Punished” (RIP Racing)

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by McMinnville Les Schwab

8 CYLINDER ROAD & TRAIL

1st place winner: Matt Phillips of Gervais driving a Silver 1990 Toyota PU (RIP Racing)

2nd place winner: Cliff Roselle of Grand Ronde driving a Blue 1985 Chevy Blazer “ZR2” (Total Destruction Racing Team)

3rd place winner: Chris Lucia of Amity driving a Green 1986 Toyota (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Davison Auto Parts

8 CYLINDER STOCK/6 CYLINDER MODIFIED

1st place winner: Jack Scott of McMinnville driving a Blue 1980 Toyota PU “Nitro Dragin”

2nd place winner: Edwin Glines of Roseburg driving a Black 1986 Black Jeep

3rd place winner: Justin Hamilton of Coquille driving a Black 1998 Jeep Cherokee

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by-Boyer Speed

6 CYLINDER STOCK/4 CYLINDER MODIFIED

1st place winner: Isaak Johnson of McMinnville driving a Black/Gray 2000 Jeep Cherokee “Hank” (Hell Bound Racing)

2nd place winner: Loren Sullinger of Aurora driving a Black 1992 Jeep “Little Mud Digger”

3rd place winner: Tom Haight of Grand Ronde driving a Green 1999 Toyota Tacoma PU “Green Machine”

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by RC Plus & Hobbies

4 CYLINDER STOCK

1st place winner: Cassidy Craviotto of Sheridan driving a Black 1988 Toyota “I,F,S,”

2nd place winner: Tom Haight of Grand Racing Ronde driving a Green 1999 Toyota Tacoma PU “Green Machine”

3rd place winner: Shane Deweese of Sheridan driving a Black 1986 Toyota “Betty”

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by-Willamina Chamber of Commerce

MODIFIED POWDER PUFF

1st place winner: Kara O’Brien of Saint Helens driving a Green Lime 1986 Ford “Miss Behavin” (Total Destruction Racing Team & Miss Behavin Racing)

Trophy & Prize Money Sponsored by Hampton Lumber

ROAD & TRAIL POWDER PUFF

1st place winner: Nicole Cawley of Tillamook driving a Blue 1985 Chevy Blazer (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophy & Prize Money Sponsored by Warnicki Repair

8 CYLINDER STOCK POWDER PUFF

1st place winner: Danielle Bange of Myrtle Point driving a Black 1998 Jeep

2nd place winner: Alysha Moore of Camas Valley driving a Green 1979 Toyota “Frankie”

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Rotary Club of the West Valley

4 & 6 CYLINDER POWDER PUFF

1st place winner: Penny Brewer of Grand Ronde driving a White 1998 Jeep Cherokee

2nd place winner: Alysha Moore of Camas Valley driving a Green 1979 Toyota “Frankie”

3rd place winner: Tina Hammond of Sheridan driving a Gold 1980 Toyota PU (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Mary Jane Hollinger

SIDE BY SIDES

FACTORY CLASS

1st place winner: Michael Venoy driving a Grey Can Am

2nd place winner: Matt Hembree of Willamina driving a 2024 Kawasaki

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by TNT Motorsports

MODIFIED CLASS

1st place winner: Chris Dizick of Grand Ronde driving a Blue/Black 2018 Can-Am (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd place winner: Ben Johnston of Tillamook driving a Black 2023 Polaris (Total Destruction Racing Team)

3rd place winner: Jody Brewer of Grand Ronde racing an Orange/Black 2021 Polaris

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by One Eyed Trucking

KIDS DASH FOR CASH

5 years and under

1st winner: Niko Escobedo of Grand Ronde

2nd winner: Graceland Johnson of McMinnville

3rd winner: Brayton Griffith of Willamina

Trophies & Prize Sponsored by Steve & Debbie Abrames

6-7 years old

1st winner:Travis McKee of McMinnville

2nd winner: Wilder Stuck of Grand Ronde

3rd winner: Brady Downs of Willamina

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Mike & Marcie Gass

8-10 years old

1st winner: Chevelle Owen of Willamina

2nd winner: Emerson Davies of Lincoln City

3rd winner: Carter Ashley of McMinnville

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Mike & Marcie Gass

11-13 years old

1st winner: Mason West of Coffee County, Tennessee

2nd winner: Darius Nelson of Lafayette

3rd winner: Madalynn Hamilton of Coquille

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Mike & Marcie Gass

14 and over

1st winner: Jaxson Harris of McMinnville

2nd winner: Ethan Faulkner of Dallas

3rd winner: Aspen Jay of Dallas

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Mike & Marcie Gass

Others sponsors and donations by: One Eyed Trucking, LLC (Lafayette); Cliff Roselle (CAT Cable, Fuel); DMR Trucking (Monmouth/Rickreall); Duley Road Construction (Beaverton); Precision Timber (Tillamook); K & E Excavating; Northwest Civil Construction (McMinnville); Clyde Dawkins Auto Recycling (Grand Ronde); Mike’s Repair (Willamina); Stella Jones Pole Plant (Sheridan); Bill Cawley; City of Willamina; JL Trucking, LLC (Amity); Davison Auto Parts (McMinnville & Sheridan); J & J Custom (McMinnville) Lonnie Ledbetter (Sheridan)