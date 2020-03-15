Cancellations and closures

The following events have been canceled or postponed, and services or places closed due to efforts to stop the potential spread of coronavirus:

Please contact the News-Register if you have cancellations, closures or postponements to report. Send email notices to:

News Department and to Starla Pointer

Prohibited by order of Gov. Kate Brown:

* All events and gatherings larger than 25 people -- excepting essential locations like workplaces, grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores.

Recommended by Gov. Kate Brown

* Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

* All business assess practices of social distancing, and close doors temporarily if they cannot put new guidance in place.

Bay Area Lockdown:

* Six Bay Area counties have issues orders requiring residents to remain in place, with the only exceptions being for “essential needs.” Such needs essential to maintain health and safety include obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor; getting necessary services or supplies such as food and supplies, pet food and other stay-at-home needs; outdoor activity maintaining at least 6 feet of social distancing; performing work providing essential services at an “Essential Business” or “Essential Government” function; caring for family members in other households; caring for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities or other vulnerable persons



Local Canceled:

* Carlton City Counciil's special session to discuss ODO road construction plans, which had been set for Tuesday night. Call 503-852-7575 for more information.

* Spring into Gardening, the Master Gardeners' event, which had been scheduled for March 21.

* McMinnville Kiwanis Club meetings cancelled through at least the end of March.

* Master Gardeners' annual plant sale, which had been scheduled for May 2-3.

* Face-to-face classes and exams at Chemeketa Community College.

Local Postponed:

* Gallery Theater's "Proof" -- the play will not open Friday, as scheduled; new dates will be announced later.

* McMinnville's second Recycled Arts Festival, rescheduled for the weekend of Oct. 16 instead of mid-April.

Local Changed:

n The Soup Kitchen @ St. Barnabas will offer take-out only from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays, with no seating in the dining room.

Local Closed:

n Bars and restaurant dining rooms; service limited to takeout and delivery only. Food service will continue at health care facilities, workplaces and other essential facilities.

n McMinnville City Hall, beginning March 17 through March 31.

n Dayton City Hall.

n McMinnville Public Library is closed through March 31.

n Head Start of Yamhill County through at least March 31.

* Public schools, through at least the end of March; school activities, competitions and meetings through mid-April. Kids on the Block after school programs also are not operating.

* Classes at Linfield College, through at least the end of March.

* Willamina city facilities.

* McMinnville Senior Center through mid-April.

* McMinnville recreational sports programs, including youth soccer, through at least March 29.

* McMinnville Aquatic Center, though at least March 28.

* McMinnville Senior Center, through at least March 28.

* 4 Elements Yoga classes until further notice.

* Mes Amies clothing and accessory store in McMinnville.

Local Open, but closed to in-person public access:

* McMinnville City Hall, closed to the public but open to callers at 503-434-7402, through at least March 31.

* Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement offices. Call 911 in an emergency.