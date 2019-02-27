Yamhill Valley coated with snow ... again; local schools close

A light dusting of snow coated the Yamhill Valley early Wednesday morning.

A winter advisory is in effect until noon today, according to the National Weather Service. Snow accumulation will be between one and three inches, depending where you live. Locations closer to the Coast Range could see up to four inches.

Plan on slick surface conditions, which could impact the morning commute.

Rain and and snow showers are in the forecast between 1 and 4 p.m. today, then a chance of rain showers after 4. The high temperature will be near 40.

Tonight, there is a chance of rain showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 and 4 a.m. Thursday. Snow showers will follow. The low will be about 28.

There is a slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. Thursday, then a chance of rain showers. It'll be mostly cloudy with a high near 41.

Showers are in the forecast Thursday night with a low around 30.

The weekend looks sunny.

Weather-related announcements for Wednesday:

. . . AMITY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed.

. . . CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Closed/day and evening classes and activities. The board meeteing is still scheduled.

. . . DAYTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed.

. . . GASTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed. No evening activities.

. . . GEORGE FOX UNIVERSITY . . . Newberg/Portland/Salem campuses opening at 11 a.m.

. . . HEAD START OF YAMHILL COUNTY: Closed/Grandhaven, Michael Eichman, Sheridan/Dayton, Sue Buel, Yamhill-Carlton. Newberg Center on a two-hour delay for the duration classroom/opens at 10 a.m. The morning classroom - four hours - is canceled. The afternoon - four hours - is starting on time.

. . . LINFIELD COLLEGE . . . McMinnville campus open. School of Nursing/Portland and clinicals will open at 10 a.m.

. . . McMINNVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed. All after-school and evening activities are canceled.

. . . NEWBERG SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed. Decisions about after-school and evening activities will be made by noon. C.S. LEWIS ACADEMY: Closed.

, , , PERRYDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed. No afternoon activities.

. . . SHERIDAN SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed. Afternoon and evening activities canceled.

. . . VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTERS: All clinics and administration offices closed.

. . . WILLAMINA SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed.

. . . YAMHILL-CARLTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: Closed. No evening activities.

. . . YAMHILL COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT: Two hours late. Opening at 10 a.m.