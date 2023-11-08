By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • November 8, 2023 Tweet

Yamhill County, employees reach agreement

Yamhill County and the Yamhill County Employee Association reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract late on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The two sides continued to mediate earlier in the day, and the Board of Commissioners held an executive session Tuesday afternoon to discuss labor negotiations.

County Administrator/Budget Officer Ken Huffer confirmed the two sides had come to the agreement, but added the contract must still be ratified by AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) Local 1422 and the commissioners.

AFSCME spokesman David Kreisman said the tentative agreement includes the following:

. . . COLA (cost of living adjustment) increases of 7% in the first year retroactive to July 1, 2023, 3% in each of the second and third years.

. . . Market study for all AFSCME-represented positions that were not covered by House Bill 4004, wage study to be completed by July 2024.

. . . Longevity pay begins at five years plus one year topped out, and will be a percentage of salary, retroactive to July 1, 2023.

. . . 6% bilingual pay differential retroactive to July 1, 2023.

. . . Holiday pay will be based on workers’ regular scheduled shifts.

. . . Streamlined grievance procedure.

“More details about the terms of the agreement will be available in the coming days,” Huffer said. “The county is pleased that the parties were able to reach agreement and that the strike is coming to an end.”

Workers walked out for the first time Friday, Nov. 3. They held a rally Saturday and resumed picketing in front of the courthouse and the commissioners’ office building Monday and Tuesday of this week.

“The county looks forward to having employees return to work and resuming normal operations,” Huffer said.

“The level of solidarity workers showed throughout the bargaining process was instrumental in making this strike successful” said Michelle Mendoza, President of YCEA/AFSCME Local 1422.

She said the agreement could not have been achieved without the support of the Yamhill County community.

“Between neighbors sending the commissioners letters, dropping off pizzas or cases of water, stopping by a picket and grabbing a sign, or driving by with a raised fist or honk, we heard you, and we appreciate you,” Mendoza said.

