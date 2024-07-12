Wyden hosts town hall Saturday

Wyden will do a legislative update and then open the floor to questions.

The town hall will be his second of the day, after appearing in Albany that morning. He goes to St. Helens on July 14 and Medford on July 17.

“As I approach my 1,100th town hall, I feel just as strongly as when I had my first town hall that Oregonians should always have these opportunities for conversations with elected officials about the challenges in their communities and the solutions that make all parts of Oregon even better places to live and work,” Wyden said in a press release.