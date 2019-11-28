William R. Webb Jr. 1957 - 2019

William Ray Webb Jr., of McMinnville, Oregon, died unexpectedly November 28, 2019.

He was born January 18, 1957, to William Ray Webb and Diane Lloyd in Johnson City, New York. He graduated in 1976 from Vestal High School in Vestal, New York. He lived in New York, Colorado and California, finally settling in McMinnville. He worked for Evergreen Aviation for many years.

Bill is survived by his three daughters, Kayla Corona (spouse Willie), Sheri Webb and Amanda Bertsch. He had six grandchildren whom he adored. He leaves behind his mothers, Diane Huffcutt and Cherie Webb; siblings, Jeanne Saddlemire (spouse Jack), David Webb (spouse Anne), Michael Webb (spouse Johnna), John Webb (spouse Christie), Ryan Webb (spouse Annie), Patrick Webb, and Michael Huffcutt; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his fathers, William Ray Webb Sr. and Edwin Huffcutt; his son, William Ray Webb III; and his brother, Steven Huffcutt.

Bill will be truly missed by all who knew him. He had his problems through the years, and we are thankful for the many people who tried to help and support him. He was a kind, warm-hearted person who always was willing to go out of his way to help anyone at any time. He was a born natural athlete and was a New York state wrestling champion for several years while in high school. He enjoyed playing softball and golf; playing basketball with his daughters was his favorite thing to do. We know he was truly loved by his family and friends very much.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the China House, 1675 S.W. Baker Street, McMinnville. A private memorial will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019.

God Bless you, Bill. Rest in Peace and may the Lord continue to watch over you. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.