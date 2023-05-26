Water & Light delivers wastewater billing surprise

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
So…. The $13 “service fee” charged to rate payers will generate $2.1 million to the city in the first full year. That’s $300,000 over the $1.8 million stated budget deficit that was the reason for the charge. Does the fee sunset at that point? If not… why not?
Keeping the tax authority for a fire district that is no longer paid by the city, and continuing the “service charge” after the budget deficit has been paid off, needs some explanation!