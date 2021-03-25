Viola Ziegler 1936 - 2021

Viola Ziegler, 85, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home with family on March 25, 2021. Viola grew up in Dunseith, North Dakota. She attended school there and played on the basketball team and was a football cheerleader and also worked at the tuberculosis sanitarium, graduating in 1954.

In 1952, she met the love of her life, Richard, and they married in 1954. Leaving cold North Dakota, they moved to Wyoming, Arizona, Idaho and then settled in McMinnville. Hand-in-hand and side-by-side, they have enjoyed their love and life together.

Viola was a very kind and a gentle soul with a loving heart and wonderful smile . She enjoyed baking, bowling, crafting and country music. She was a Denver Broncos fan, and a glass of wine would make her giggle.

Viola is lovingly remembered by her beloved husband, Richard; daughter, Vicky; sons, Alan and Richard; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. And will be missed immensely. Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Etta; and brother, Harvey.