May 3, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: May 3, 2024

The healthy choice

I am writing as a concerned member of Yamhill County as well as a retired RN with more than 25 years of experience in a community hospital.

I have been a resident of Yamhill County for nine, and I have watched with great concern as two of our county commissioners have actively undermined the County’s Public Health Department over the past several years.

Most recently was board passage of a new policy banning Public Health from saying in social media posts that vaccines are effective or recommended. This has elicited a vigorous counter by 125 medical professionals, collectively asking the board to reconsider this action.

We have an election coming up for Position 2, with incumbent Lindsay Berschauer facing a challenge from David “Bubba” King of Newberg, who recognizes the value of, and supports the work of, Public Health. Having questioned him at a recent meet and greet in Amity, I also know he supports and values the work of our local newspapers and subscribes to the News-Register.

I have seen a number of public comments Commissioner Berschauer has made about the News-Register, disparaging the newspaper and urging that her followers not to subscribe to it or read it. This not only undermines the newspaper, but also the local businesses who pay to advertise in the paper.

I wonder how the local business community feels about this. Personally, I feel local publications are vital to an informed view of issues and events in the community, and hope others will consider supporting the candidate who shares this view.

My vote’s for Bubba King.

Wendy Smith

Amity

Thoughtful and perceptive

I moved here a few years ago from a county in the Midwest with a rural/urban split similar to that of Yamhill County.

It was governed by a three-person board as is Yamhill County. However, the similarity ended there.

The county board in the Midwest was non-partisan. Its members were determined to make the right decisions for all county citizens.

They didn’t play favorites with their constituents. They maintained good working relationships with other county officers and state bureaus and departments with which they interacted.

Even when I didn’t agree with choices they made, I found they seemed to be listening carefully to all sides and trying to make the best decisions possible.

Watching Commissioner Berschauer perform over the last few years has provided a radically different experience. She mainly appears to be committed to rewarding her deep-pocketed donors, as well as advancing personal ideological causes that are not in keeping with the more mainstream views of many of her actual constituents.

That’s why I’m delighted to see Yamhill County citizens have the opportunity to return some healthy balance to the board of commissioners by electing David “Bubba” King as their new representative.

Mr. King has solid life experience as a local small businessperson and farmer. He seeks to represent all the groups who live in the county, and will listen with an open mind to their views and needs.

He offers Yamhill County a new and welcome voice for thoughtful, perceptive, common-sense leadership on the board of commissioners. Please join me in casting your vote for Mr. King in May’s election.

Mary Adams

McMinnville

Call for nullification

John Foster Dulles observed in 1952 that “congressional laws are invalid if they do not conform to the Constitution, whereas treaty laws can override the Constitution.” He continued, “Treaties, for example, can take powers away from Congress and give them to the president; they can take powers from the states and give them to the federal government, or to some international body, and they can cut across the rights given the people by the constitutional Bill of Rights.”

But Thomas Jefferson said at the constitutional ratifying convention: “I say the same as to the opinion of those who consider the grant of treaty-making to be boundless. If it is, then we have no Constitution.”

Unfortunately, it appears we are now set to have no Constitution, as there is probably no way to stop one or both of these from becoming law: The World Health Organization Treaty on pandemic preparedness and amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations, both violating the Constitution, implying a de facto global dictatorship.

Oregon could, however, protect itself through nullification under the 10th Amendment.

Louisiana currently has before it SB 133, stating: “The World Health Organization, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality or any other political entity.” We’ll have to stay tuned to see if it is enacted.

I call on Oregon to pursue nullification here, and for its citizens to provide support. That includes our Yamhill County sheriff and commissioners.

Dan Katz

McMinnville

Cronyism, obstruction

I am writing to express my deep disappointment and frustration with the actions of County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer during her term. Rather than serving all county residents, she has put personal interests first, at the expense of our community.

One concerning issue has been her termination of longstanding, beneficial relationships with key county partners that provide vital services to local families and businesses. Cutting ties with these organizations helps no one and only disrupts important programs.

Also troubling is the cronyism displayed by Ms. Berschauer appointing close friends and family members to positions on county committees and the county park board. This raises ethics questions and means qualified candidates may have been passed over due to personal connections rather than merit.

Ms. Berschauer has repeatedly refused state and federal funding that could have helped address major county issues like homelessness and public health needs. Her obstruction has prevented millions of dollars from flowing into our community to support vulnerable populations and critical services.

With this pattern of self-serving decisions, ethical lapses, and obstructive governance, it’s clear Ms. Berschauer has prioritized her own interests over those of county residents. We deserve better representation that uplifts all our citizens.

It’s time for a change in leadership. Vote David “Bubba” King for Yamhill County Commissioner.

Sheila Barnes

McMinnville

Just a disruptor

Lindsay Berschauer has done very little to promote progress in Yamhill County.

She is mostly a disruptor, which takes no great skill. A 6-year-old could do it.

Her myriad of highway signs impart no information other than she thinks she has the sheriff in her back pocket. It’s time to reject Berschauer and elect King.

Stuart Gunness

Sheridan

Wells in peril

Regarding the outright approval of a dam at the headwaters of Little Hells Canyon and Cedar creeks for Stoller vineyard irrigation:

This stream is the only way that water gets down to the Benjamin Road area in Newberg, and residents there are on wells.

Will this ruling allow for A to Z Wineworks, and perhaps many others, to do the same thing? If A to Z also does it, and uses it 24/7, the water in local wells will soon disappear.

No, I am not a hydrologist. I’m just an old farm boy using common sense.

Water runs downhill until you stop it up and use it first. If this is allowed, it will set a precedent that will start the drying up of personal wells in the future.

Roger Currier

Newberg





Heading off WHO

There is not much time left to save our republic and be free.

You ask, just what is she talking about?

Let’s start with COVID, through which the World Health Organization is conspiring with international elites to seize control over our lives. There isn’t much time left, as WHO’s global Pandemic Preparedness Treaty is slated for finalization later this month.

Please flood our legislators now with pleas to derail this action. Urge them to support Senate Bill 444, making any international pandemic agreement subject to Senate ratification; House Resolution 1425, supporting that move; and House Resolution 79, calling for U.S. withdrawal from the world health body altogether.

We can stop this attack if we follow the actions of Abraham Lincoln. During the Civil War, he implored our Creator for help. When it ended, he issued a proclamation for prayer, repentance, forgiveness and thanksgiving, as we remained one nation under God, not two separate nations.

Spread the word far and near so we can remain a free and God-fearing nation. Nothing is heard in the media regarding the Pandemic Treaty, but the Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit watchdog dedicated to preserving evangelical Christian values, is taking up the cause.

Mary Novak

Yamhill

Betting on Bubba

“All politics is local.”

This famous quotation tends to mean that the most important motivations directing voters are rooted in local concerns. And, one of the concerns in Yamhill County is the divide between its citizens come election time.

I moved here recently from Southern Oregon’s Josephine County, and the politics there are appalling. It’s one of the reasons my husband and I moved here.

But we are finding out that politics here is heading in the same direction. That’s why it’s time for a change in the upcoming election for commissioner.

The incumbent, Lindsay Berschauer, faced two recall efforts. That tells me there are many here who are very unhappy with her.

Her opponent, David “Bubba” King, is a fresh new face with new ideas. And he is willing to represent everyone, not just special interests.

He’s conducting meet and greets in every local community. He aims to represent all of us, not just an elite few.

Bubba’s campaign is being fueled mainly with small donations from every-day folks, so he is beholden to all of us equally. I don’t think his opponent can say the same.

I’m asking everyone to pay attention to this upcoming election. It’s a local election, so it’s very important for you and your concerns.

Please VOTE!

Don’t let us go the way of Josephine County. Elect someone new who will work with all of us to accomplish what is best for Yamhill County as a whole — David “Bubba” King.

Is Bubba better? Bubba is better! You bet!

Patricia Ann Rickert

McMinnville

A clear choice

Bubba King is a clear choice for Yamhill County commissioner.

Over the past three years, I have come to know our current commissioner, Lindsay Berschauer. In the past three months, I have come to know her opponent, David “Bubba” King, as well. And I see significant differences between the two, providing a clear choice for Yamhill County voters.

Lindsay is a career political operative who takes pride in her ability to “stir the pot,” thus bringing our social issues to a boiling point.

Bubba is a farmer and businessman. He’s the type of leader who would see a boiling pot and wonder what he could do to turn down the heat and find solutions.

Lindsay has slow-walked acceptance of federal funds for Yamhill County through the American Rescue Plan Act, ignored the advice of experts, and rationalized ways to give the money to entities affiliated with her friends and supporters.

Bubba recognizes that federal ARPA funds are tax dollars returning to us to help solve the local issues of addiction, homelessness, lack of affordable childcare and more.

Lindsay thinks she is a legislator able to write new laws or override existing state and federal laws. Her Second Amendment Sanctuary boondoggle only benefited her lawyer friend at taxpayer expense.

Bubba is a hunter, gun owner and Second Amendment supporter. But he knows his job as county commissioner is not to legislate or override state and federal law, rather to listen, learn and solve real problems that exist in our county.

Yamhill County voters have a choice that is incredibly obvious this year. We can elect a small business owner and farmer producing products people love or a career political operative who loves to stir the pot while doling out favors to friends and supporters.

Don’t let all the airbrushed head-shot highway signs fool you. Turn in your May 21 ballot marked for a leader who will listen. Vote David “Bubba” King.

Philip Forve

McMinnville

Mental health help

I attended the Jeff Merkley town hall in McMinnville this week. At least three of the questions pertained to mental health of teenagers at schools or the homeless in and out of shelters, and of the inability to communicate with the mentally unstable well enough to help them find available resources and support.

While the Portland battle over the kicker program progresses, no programs are being put into place to reach the homeless. No studies are trying to help categorize and solve our various mental health issues.

How does someone who is not thinking straight, and maybe from out of town, find support here? It is difficult for social workers to find and track people without a home, to provide them with mental health services and the drugs they may need.

The mentally handicapped who do find the help feel better after their first doses, but often fail to refill their prescriptions. A whole new population, rich and poor, is self-medicating instead and getting hooked on opiates.

We have a chance to vote for a new county commissioner making this part of his platform. I believe candidate Bubba King would work to support and expand the crisis intervention and mental health outreach teams.

I believe in his wish to build a better relationship between Yamhill County and community organizations to forward the health of the County. I support his attempt, and any new attempt, for better health.

Vote for Bubba.

Jean Driscoll

McMinnville

Do it for the kids

The Billionaire Class is itching to take our country back from the majority. Its ultimate goal is to isolate us and methodically extract whatever wealth we still have, but that takes installing a like-minded executive to manage the process.

To see what the promised dictatorship will look like, people should turn their attention to Project 2025, a template produced by the Heritage Foundation for the billionaires who fund it. Simply put, Project 2025 will deconstruct the government as we know it by rolling back the New Deal.

The plan is to dismantle and defund the government agencies that protect citizens from the unchecked financial power of multinational corporations, along with the billionaires who own them and millionaires who run them. Along the way, it aims to invoke the Insurrection Act to allow use of military force against civilians who object.

With the right autocrat in place, there will be nothing to stand in the way of this power grab.

Now that billionaires control most of the information filters and pinch-points in social media, they are in a position to rid us of truth, science, expertise, history and choices. They also aim to rid us of our rights and what remains of our wealth.

We must make sure that doesn’t happen.

The ex-president is not the source of the problem. He is just the televangelist for those who would cancel our Constitution, end our democracy, collapse our middle class and push all the wealth to the top.

His mission is to sow enough hate, bitterness, disinformation and confusion among his followers to disrupt the election and stage a successful coup after he loses in November. Our best countermeasure is to ensure he loses badly enough he doesn’t get the chance.

Vote for Democracy. Your children will thank you.

Bill Johnson

McMinnville