Ultimate RB to close in McMinnville

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##The Ultimate RB tire recycling facility will close up shop in the coming months after nearly 40 years of operation in McMinnville. The two-acre site sparked immediate interest from members of the city’s Urban Renewal Advisory Committee.

After nearly 40 years in operation, rubber recycling plant Ultimate RB is shutting down and selling its two-acre property in the heart of McMinnville.

The 50,000-square-foot facility abutting Alpine Avenue will end manufacturing in May or June and clear the site over the summer to prepare for sale, city officials learned Wednesday.

All employees have been notified and parent company Carlisle is working with approximately 30 employees on severance agreements. A handful of customer service and finance employees will remain in McMinnville at another location.

The company was founded in 1985 to make matted products from recycled tires at 904 N.E. 10th Avenue. In the mid-1990s, it developed a molding process for playground safety tiles and similar products. In 2016, Ultimate RB was honored by the McMinnville Economic Development Partnership, as “Manufacturer of the Year.”

The news drew immediate interest from members of the McMinn-ville Urban Renewal Advisory Committee, who met Wednesday and discussed potential city involvement in redevelopment.

“They are closing and they are looking at disposing of that asset,” Community Development Director Heather Richards told the committee. “I would suggest we have a meeting.”

The property’s current industrial zoning will become a non-conforming use after the sale, although light industrial and manufacturing will still be permitted. Zoning regulations affecting the area also allow for mixed use housing projects, which have previously been discussed by MURAC.

“This is actually discussed as a critical, pivotal site in the adopted plan,” Richards said.

“This is something we have talked about for years, literally, and it looks like it’s finally happening,” committee member Walt Gowell said after breaking the news late in the meeting.

Taxes paid by property owners in the Urban Renewal District can be used to pay for property and improvements in the Alpine Urban Renewal District. Bonds and tax-supported loans originally funded the so-called “festival street,” on Alpine, a mixed-use thoroughfare in what is also termed the Gateway District.

The city doesn’t know if a buyer is lined up for the Ultimate RB property, but there are several options for city involvement, and developers have already reached out about potential projects, Richards said.

Committee member Kelly McDonald said it’s not uncommon for urban renewal districts to purchase property with the goal of guiding redevelopment.

“This is such a key piece of property for that district, the more influence we can put on how that gets developed (the better),” he said.

The committee agreed to pursue a meeting with property owners to discuss options.

Representatives for Ultimate RB could not be reached for comment at press time.

Also at the MURAC meeting, Richards updated the committee on the status of the Third Street Improvement Plan, as the city has issued a request for proposals for an engineering consultant, with proposals due at the end of the month.

A consultant will be chosen by May 9 to work with the city’s public works and engineering departments on the estimated 18-month project that will result in 30% of the overall project design completed.

The engineering team will survey the area, review the concept plan and infrastructure needs and develop construction documents and a plan to aid businesses affected during the construction.

The engineering phase is estimated to cost $750,000, with the total redevelopment estimated at approximately $11 million.

The city has requested funding from state and federal representatives for the project and the response has been promising, Richards said.