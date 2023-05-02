The deep roots of Liberty

“May this Liberty Tree stand as a testament to our shared devotion to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for generations to come,” attendees said in unison at the Liberty Tree dedication ceremony at Dayton’s Courthouse Square Park on Thursday, April 8.

Dawnette Bowlin, vice-regent of the Yamhill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, is on a mission to plant a Liberty Tree in the seven Yamhill County communities that encompass the chapter. The initiative is part of her capstone project for a DAR leadership training course.

Dayton is the first Yamhill County city to have a Liberty Tree planted. Bowlin is working to include one in revamped Lafayette Veterans Park, which is in the process of becoming a dog park with a memorial.

Before the Revolutionary War, there stood an elm tree in Boston, Massachusetts, near Boston Common. It was at the Liberty Tree in 1765 that the Sons of Liberty and other patriots gathered, plotted and staged the beginning of the war against the British.

Following the Stamp Act protests, British loyalists felled the tree in August 1775.

“Then that set fire to having multiple trees in different colonies,” Bowlin told the News-Register. “Now there are Liberty Trees in all the states.”

The dedication highlighted the United States history and the Founding Fathers’ principles with the Pledge of Allegiance, national anthem, a reading of Preamble to the Constitution, a proclamation by the city of Dayton and performance by the Dayton High School Choir.

“Today, we dedicate this Liberty Tree as a living symbol of the ideals that have guided our nation — freedom, justice and hope,” Bowlin said.

As part of a call and response, those assembled followed with, “May its roots remind us of the strength found in unity, and may its branches inspire all who pass by to cherish and protect the heritage entrusted to us.”

“May this Liberty Tree stand as a testament to our shared devotion to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for generations to come,” those assembled said.

The tree is a scarlet oak, and not an elm, because of the many blights currently attacking elms in Oregon. It will become a burst of red leaves and a statement within the grove at Courthouse Square Park, Bowlin said.

“The canopy is going to be nice and big and have shade. It actually puts on a pretty stunning display in the fall,” she said.

Dayton City Manager Jeremy Caudle told the News-Register, “The tree is going to love, care and grow and grow.”

He added it is at a great location, near the corner of Fourth and Ferry streets right, next to the playground at the square.

“It means a lot when civic groups and volunteers can come together and do something,” he said. “It’s going to be a stunning tree when it gets big.”

Bowlin said, “I’m excited that my grandkids and great-grandkids can come here and say, ‘my grammy had that tree planted.’”

Bowlin lived in Dayton for 28 years before moving in 2025.

She said she is considering working with local schools for future plantings.

Following the three tenets of DAR, she said the project focuses on historical preservation, education and patriotism.

“So, it being America’s 250th, doing commemorative things that will last for future generations and also to educate the public, as well as school children,” she said.

The Liberty Tree will receive a formal plaque and additional landscaping later. The tree was previously planted in the fall for it to adjust to the soil and anchor its roots.

Since joining DAR three years ago, Bowlin has organized several other projects, such as a pinning celebration for 36 Vietnam War veterans.

“The Daughters of the American Revolution are a nonprofit, nonpolitical, volunteer women’s service,” she said. “So, the importance of service and serving your community is embedded from the very beginning.”

To join DAR, members must be a lineal descendant of an American Revolution patriot.

For more information, contact Bowlin at dawnette.dar@gmail.com.