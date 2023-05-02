Stanley M. Varuska 1941 - 2026

Stanley M. Varuska passed away May 30, 2026, under Vista River Hospice Care at Hillside Memory Care in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 84 years old. He was born July 14, 1941, to his parents, Robert and Palma Varuska. Stan’s father, Bob, worked for Madsen Grain in Carlton, Oregon, until he retired. His mother, Polly, was a homemaker caring for their four sons: Stanley, Terry, Richard, and Robert. Stan attended Carlton Grade School and graduated in 1959 from Yamhill Carlton High School.

He worked part-time at Madsen Grain and Carlton Rose Nursery. After high school graduation, Stan joined the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1963. He moved to San Diego California to Fleet Training Center and successfully became Seamen Apprentice Petty Officer Third Class, and successfully completed a prescribed course in Basic Quartermaster. Stan enjoyed his time in the Navy, visiting Japan, Hawaii, and many other ports of call.

After Stan returned home from the Navy, he went to work for CF Laughlin Logging. On occasion, he would go to Oriental Gardens for dinner in McMinnville, where he ran into some of his old classmates, Dale and Kay Krieger. He offered to take Kay home. After a long engagement, they married on May 20 1967. They purchased 40 acres of farm-timber land west of Gaston, where they built their home. Stan retired from Tektronix.

At home, he planted 10,000 fir and pine trees and managed a small hayfield where the wildlife visit occasionally.

A few of his favorite activities included fishing, hunting, coin collecting, and reading mystery novels.

Stan was a dedicated member of the Carlton American Legion.

One of his fondest memories was his trip to Hawaii for the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and a tour of the USS Arizona.

Stan is survived by his wife, Kay; son, Steven; brothers, Terry (Lynnda), Richard (Doug), and Robert ( Pam).

A private family celebration has been planned at a later date.

A special thank you to Hillside Memory Care and Vista River Hospice for their loving care. Donations in Stan’s memory suggested to Carlton Legion, P.O. Box 277, Carlton, OR 97111.

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