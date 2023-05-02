Norman Van Fleet 1933 - 2026

Norman LeRoy Van Fleet passed away June 7, 2026, surrounded by his family in his home in McMinnville, Oregon. Born in Albany, Oregon, to Roy and Ruby (Schueltz) Van Fleet, Norman spent his lifetime in Oregon. In Norman’s younger years, he had many moves throughout Oregon due to his father’s career in newspaper distribution. In 1952, he graduated from Salem High School, but he always called Newberg his home and the Newberg Class of 1952 his class. He met his bride of 70 years, Janice (Boyes) Van Fleet, at Newberg high school.

After high school, Norman signed up for the Naval Reserve and went on to join the U.S. Navy in 1953, where he was assigned to the USS Manchester and had assignments, including a sixteen-month tour of duty in the Far East. His assignments included National Defense, Korean Services, and the United Nations. The USS Manchester, operating with the United Nations Naval task force and units of the U.S. Marine Corps, participated in amphibious landing exercises, bombardment drills, and offensive-defensive ship maneuvers. Training and patrol duties included visits to the Japanese ports of Yokosuka, Hakodate, Kobe, Nagasaki, Hiroshima, Yokohama, and Sasebo, plus Hong Kong. Upon Norman’s honorable discharge from the Navy in 1955 he began working at Iron Fireman and started college at Multnomah College in Portland. During those first two years of college, he also worked at Montgomery Ward.

In 1956, while attending Multnomah College, he married Janice Boyes, and they moved from Portland to settle down in McMinnville, where Norman completed his last two years of college, achieving his Bachelor of Science at Linfield College. Upon graduation from Linfield College in 1959, Norman worked for Motor Equipment Company and then Field Emission which was purchased by Hewlett-Packard, and he continued to work at H-P until his retirement in 1994.

Norman and Janice had two children, Rick Van Fleet and Wendy Van Fleet (Tait), and loved attending their McMinnville High School sports and activities. Norman was equally excited to attend his grandchildren’s events, when possible, even those long dance recitals in California where you would have thought Norman and Uncle Rick were attending a comedy club.

After retirement, Norman loved spending time every morning with his friends at various coffee shops. Norman was heavily involved in the early stages of building the McMinnville Men’s Golf Club, where he enjoyed years of golfing and socializing with his golf club friends. He also mastered the art of fine woodworking, where he thrilled his family with handmade furniture, décor, and millwork. Above all, Norman loved spending time with his family and joining in the activities wherever his children were living. Up until Norman’s passing, there were also many decades of fun family time spent at the beach in Pacific City, Oregon.

Norman is survived by his wife of 70 years, Janice; his children, Rick and Wendy, and their families; Rick and Cari (Nate and Isaac), and Wendy and Alan Tait (Jessica, Megan, Nick). Their first grandchild, Jessica, named Norman “Baba” and from then on everyone in the family endearingly referred to Norman as “Baba”.

The family would like to thank Tricia, Brian, and the hospice team at Brighton for their wonderful care. There will be no service per Norman’s request. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.