Sports briefs

Officiating courses available for free

INDIANAPOLIS – Current high school sports officials, as well as those interested in joining the officiating ranks, will be able to access online education courses for free on the NFHS Learning Center through July 1.

Since many are at home for an indefinite period of time due to the current worldwide health crisis, the NFHS has decided to make available its 11 sports officiating courses on the Learning Center at www.NFHSLearn.com .

“Everyone is looking for positive things to do at home during this difficult period of time, so we thought it would be a good opportunity for officials to take courses on the Learning Center to brush up on their skills,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director. “As a means of encouraging more people to take advantage of this time at home, the NFHS is offering officiating courses for free until July 1.

“In addition to current officials, those interested in pursuing officiating can access these courses. We know that a number of high school seniors will be unable to participate in spring sports this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Officiating could provide an opportunity for high school seniors to stay involved in sports and taking some of these courses during this down time for free could help to determine their interest level.“

After taking any of these courses, individuals interested in becoming officials could access the website at www.HighSchoolOfficials.com for more information.

Officiating courses available on the Learning Center include the sports of basketball, football, soccer, swimming and diving, volleyball, wrestling and softball, in addition to a general course titled “Interscholastic Officiating.” Multiple courses are offered in basketball, soccer and volleyball, and all are available free of charge through July 1.

The Learning Center was founded as the online Coach Education Program in 2007 with two courses – “Fundamentals of Coaching” and “First Aid, Health and Safety” – and now has more than 70 online choices. Earlier this year, the NFHS surpassed 10 million courses taken by coaches, officials, administrators, students, parents, performing arts educators and others.

“We all are trying to find the best ways possible to deal with this unprecedented crisis facing our country,” Niehoff said. “We are pleased to be able to make the Learning Center available to more people interested in officiating.”

Mac Parks and Rec

Given the recent events with COVID-19, the city of McMinnville wants to ensure its residents are aware of the actions taken by the city.

Out of an abundance of caution and in alignment with our partners, Parks and Recreation is taking the following precautionary actions:

-Senior Center (and all programs/rentals operated from that facility) is closed March 12 until April 13 at the earliest.

-The Community Center and the Aquatic Center (and all programs/rentals from that facility) are closed starting Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 28, at the earliest.

-Any Parks and Recreation youth and adult sports programs at schools are cancelled until April 13 at the earliest.

-Youth soccer games and practices are cancelled from March 12 - March 29. We will reevaluate at that time.

-Kids on the Block (afterschool program) will NOT be in session from March 16-Mar 31.

All parks, parking lots and trails remain open. However, park amenities – playgrounds, sports courts and skate parks are closed until further notice.

The city of McMinnville staff is constantly in contact with both local and state public health authorities and making adjustments to our practices as direction changes from these authorities.

Please monitor the city website for the latest information on these changes at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov .