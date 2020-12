Small quake shakes West Valley

A small earthquake occurred this morning north of Grand Ronde at 6:07 a.m. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 3.5 magnitude quake struck at the base of Spirit Mountain, about three miles north of Grande Ronde.

No damage has been reported so far. Weak to light shaking was reportedly felt by people in the Pacific City, Sheridan, Monmouth, Salem and elsewhere.