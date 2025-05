Sheridan water issues mean schools will be closed Wednesday

Sheridan schools will be closed Wednesday, May 28.

School officials said city water issues have led to water being turned off at both Faulconer-Chapman School and Sheridan High School. That led the district to cancel classes.

The water emergency led to schools closing early Tuesday and sports and activities canceled Tuesday night.

For more information, check the Sheridan School District website or school Facebook pages.