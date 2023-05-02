Sharon Lynn Stahl 1977 - 2023

Sharon Lynn Stahl was born November 10, 1977, in Portland, Oregon, and passed away October 7, 2023, in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Sharon attended a majority of her school years in Dayton, Oregon, where she excelled in sports. She was an avid softball, volleyball, and basketball player. She was Homecoming Princess her junior year and May Day Queen her senior year. After graduating high school in 1995, she attended Chemeketa Community College on a volleyball scholarship. Sharon worked many years in various restaurants and coffee shops. Her personality and beautiful smile made her a very popular waitress. She was a hard worker and proudly co-owned two successful coffee shops.

As a child, Sharon enjoyed Portland wrestling and as an adult, her enjoyment came from comedies, attending concerts, taking naps, the Portland Trail Blazers, shopping, manicures, rap and hip-hop music, and sharing inside jokes with friends and family. Sharon loved spending time with her son, Eli. Whether they were just hanging out together or attending Eli’s lacrosse games, those were very special times for her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Evans; mother, Carol Stahl; stepfather, Mike Stahl; and stepsister, Sarah Stahl. She is survived by her sister, Carly Stahl; stepsisters, Suzanne Stahl, Niki Stahl, and Brenda Smith; stepbrothers, Mike and Russ Stahl; half-brother, Rob Evans; and son, Eli; as well as her grandmother, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Sharon at noon, Saturday, April 13, at Dayton Christian Church, with a potluck to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name is encouraged to LifeWorks NW www.lifeworksnw.org or any other addiction recovery program.