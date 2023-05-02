Scott Landrey 1954 - 2024

Dr. Scott Richard Landrey passed peacefully in his sleep on March 11, 2024. He was 69 years old. Born in Portland, Oregon, to Dr. Darrell and Elaine Landrey, Scott, an Eagle Scout, attended Sunset High School, and received his master's in Biology from Portland State. After marrying his first wife, Lisa Larson, Scott earned his Doctorate in Dental Medicine from OHSU. They settled in Reedsport, where he opened his practice and was a founding partner of the South Coast Dental Association. An avid fisherman and outdoorsman, Scott was never happier than on the ocean in his boat.

Scott had an insatiable intellectual curiosity and was a forever scientist and researcher, with a passion for aeronautics and frogs, in equal order. He was a heartfelt artist, expressing his creativity through paintings, poetry, and model airplanes. Scott loved to travel and did so extensively throughout the world. He also made the best huckleberry pancakes.

Scott devoted his life to simply loving his family and friends. With his bellowing laugh and consummate bear hugs, Scott was everyone’s favorite person, most especially his son’s, Chase. In 2014, Scott married his love, Dr. Sarah Samuelson, and relished being a grandpa to her wonderful grandchildren. Scott and Sarah retired to Florence and McMinnville, Oregon.

Scott was preceded in death by parents, Darrell and Elaine; sisters, Kimberly and Jolynn; and first wife, Lisa Larson Landrey. Scott is survived by his wife, Sarah; son and daughter-in-law, Chase and Lydia Landrey; beloved second mother, Cynthia Landrey; brothers, Gregg Landrey (Karen), and David Landrey; sisters, Tracy Wise (Steve), and Michelle Cline (Alan); stepdaughter, Erika (Jerry) Tindall; stepson, Aaron (Carrie) Samuelson; six grandchildren; and 12 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, at North Valley Friends Church in Newberg, Oregon, with a reception following. Online condolences at: https://everloved.com/life-of/scott-landrey/