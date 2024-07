Sale features quilt books

The Friends group received a donation of 300 quilting books. Proceeds will go toward helping the library.

The group’s regular bi-monthly book sale, featuring all sorts of books, will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Any quilt books that didn’t sell on the 12th will be included in the Saturday sale.

For more information, call the library, at 503-435-5562.