Sahra Princess Beas 1983 - 2024

Sahra Princess Beas, a radiant soul, embodied the essence of love as a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and niece. She found joy in dancing, singing, and embracing life's every moment. Often seen with a coffee in hand, capturing memories through her lens, or immersed in her favorite music, she lived with vibrancy and passion.

Her battle with brain cancer went on for years, but the time she was given was not wasted. She fought long and hard to make good memories with her loved ones. While her absence leaves a profound void, her strength and grace in facing adversity stands as a testament of her remarkable character. She is survived by her mother; two older siblings; and three children.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2024, at New Horizons Church, 2705 N.E. Destiny Dr. McMinnville, Oregon.

