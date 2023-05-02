Sadell Gerard 1931 - 2023

Sadell Gerard passed away July 24, 2023. She was born March 15, 1931, to Ida and Max Sternberg. She is survived by her sons, Paul and Mark White; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her third son, Rick.

Sadell graduated from Hollywood High School in 1948. She lived most of her life in Southern California. She married Marvin White, now deceased, and they had three children. She later remarried Lowell Wells, now deceased, but is survived by her four stepchildren; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She married Paul Gerard and moved to McMinnville, Oregon, as a new adventure later in her life.

Sadell had a successful career in accounting. She gathered and kept many lifelong friends along her life’s journey. Sadell was a very fun-loving person. She loved her family, sailing, traveling and card playing, enjoying many good times with her friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 13, in the Brookdale facility's second floor meeting room, 775 N.E. 27th Street, McMinnville. Sadell’s ashes will be scattered at sea in Southern California.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.