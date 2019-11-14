November 14, 2019 Tweet

Russell Boyden - 1936-2019

Russ Boyden was born to Ralph Boyden and Elaine Tucker Boyden near San Gabriel, California. He lived there until the age of 10, when he moved to Carmichael, California. He attended San Juan High School and Sacramento Junior College, where he earned an associate of arts degree in radio technology.

After working for a year, he attended Cal Poly State University at both San Luis Obispo and Pomona campuses, earning a bachelor of science degree in engineering. After college, he was employed by Aerojet General Corp. and later Douglas Aircraft Corp., where he worked on the Saturn Moon Project.

Later, he joined Norris Industries, an ordnance manufacturer, where he held many jobs, including buyer, purchasing manager and personnel manager. He was later assigned to property manager, responsible and accountable for all government- and company-owned real and industrial property in the government-owned Riverbank Army Ammunition Plant near Modesto, California, and Norris’ main plant in Vernon, California. He traveled back and forth between the two plants every few weeks for years. He would eventually help Norris to sublease portions of the massive industrial facilities to tenant contractors as the defense plant became demilitarized and was converted for use as an industrial park. He continued there until retirement in 2002.

Russ married Stephanie May in 1965 in Carmichael. They welcomed two daughters there before making their way to Modesto, where they raised their family. In 2006, they settled in McMinnville, Oregon. Russ leaves his wife, Stephanie, of 54 years; daughter Dina of Portland; and daughter Kathy of Fresno. He is the proud grandfather to four grandchildren and loving brother, uncle and cousin to numerous relations.

At his request, no memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.