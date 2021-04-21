Roger Mills 1952 - 2021

Roger Mills, 68, of Sheridan, Oregon, died unexpectedly at home Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Born June 2, 1952, in Manchester, Tennessee, Roger is survived by his sister, Quindal Mills Godin of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and her family. He is also survived by his daughter, Christa Lynn Williams; son-in-law, Hugh Williams III; four grandchildren, Alex, Devyn and Sam Okrasinski and Hugh Williams IV; and two great-grandchildren, Kali and Addilynn McCandless. He is also survived by his daughter, Jonell Standy, and son-in-law, David Standy.

Roger was a hard worker, devoted to family and always willing to help others. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved training horses and helping people with their horsemanship skills. His sense of humor and love will be missed and always remembered.