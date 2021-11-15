Robert Joseph Lalonde 1964 - 2021

Robert Joseph Lalonde, age 57, was born July 29, 1964, in Long Beach, California, and lived there until the family relocated in August of 1976 to McMinnville, Oregon, where he attended Memorial Grade School and McMinnville High School. He is survived by his parents, Robert Sr. (Mary Jo) of Dallas, Oregon, and Didi Lalonde of Salem, Oregon; sisters, Danette Gingerich (Galen), Michelle Lalonde, Lisa Menken (Curtis), Brigitte Miller (Mark), Suzi Hanson (Jason), and Marie McLearn (Brian); and brother, Ben Lalonde (Renee); along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles who loved him dearly.



Robert served in the Army Reserve from 1983 to 1989; he had many traveling adventures and enjoyed volunteering at the Evergreen Air Museum in Mac; his last job as a school bus driver capped his jack-of-all-trades, freelance lifestyle.



There will be a Celebration of Life service for Robert at 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, November 15, 2021, at New Horizons Church, 2705 N.E. Destiny Dr. McMinnville, Oregon 97128. His brother-in-law, Galen Gingerich, will officiate.