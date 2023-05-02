Robert James Gorthy 1933 - 2024

Robert James "Jim" Gorthy was born August 3, 1933, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Robert Hugh and Olena Faye Gorthy (nee McLin). He spent his early childhood in Logging Camp 5 near Wendling, Oregon, before moving to Springfield. In 1951, he graduated from Springfield High School, and that same year married his beloved wife of 72 years, Veva Gorthy (nee Dent).

Jim spent his working years at Weyerhauser, making his way from the sawmill to the research labs. During retirement, Jim picked up several new hobbies and was proud to be one of the wood carvers who helped create the Salem Riverfront Carousel. In his later years, Jim could often be found sitting on the porch, coffee in hand, watching the birds and humming a favorite tune.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hugh and Olena Faye Gorthy; along with sisters, Evelyn Lawson and Vivian Sproed. He is survived by his wife, Veva Gorthy; children, David Gorthy (wife Melody), Michael Gorthy (wife Jeanette), and Jeanine Elbert (husband Alvin); four grandchildren, Allen, Geoffrey, Megan, and Troy; and two great-grandchildren, David and Adrianna.

