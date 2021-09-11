Robbie Sturm 1946 - 2021

Robbie “Snookie” Sturm

Born October 1946 Died Aug 2021

Robbie was a woman who lived life to the fullest…

In her lifetime she loved the Lord with all her heart, mind and soul. She raced cars, married David W. Sturm, had two wonderful sons and two gorgeous granddaughters, worked in the family business, saved lives in pools and saved souls in the world, survived an aneurism and a stroke, married the same man again, owned and ran the Dayton Airport FBO, went on mission trips to Mexico, the USSR and Kenya, and was a highly active member of Dayton Christian Church. She helped anyone who needed it and never met a stranger.

Robbie was a force to be reckoned with. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A memorial service for Robbie Sturm will be held at 11 a.m. September 11, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dayton Christian Church Missions Fund.

Please RSVP to davidsturm321@comcast.net