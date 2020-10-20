Rita Vollmer 1931 - 2020

Rita (Almeida) Vollmer, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, left this world unexpectedly on October 20, 2020, at the age of 89. She was the middle child of a family of 16. Rita loved and was greatly loved by everyone who knew her. Her home was open to all, and many family members found refuge there. If she really liked you, she made enchiladas for dinner.

Her warmth and hospitality were extended to the communities of Tri-Cities (Sheridan, Willamina and Grand Ronde) as the Director of the Meals on Wheels program. An avid reader and gardener, if she came to visit, she would read all your books and pull your weeds.

She was born May 29, 1931, in Oxnard, California. Her early years were in nearby Somis, Moorpark and Canoga Park. Family was so important to her. She was recognized at the family reunion in 1996 as being the most Chiquita but Picosa (small but spicy) in the Almeida family.

In her later years she found solace by having conversations with her great love, Ramon Bracamonte. They are now jitterbugging together.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Luis and Teresa Almeida; siblings, Louis Almeida, Mary Martinez, Delphina Garces, Amos Almeida, Pete Almeida, Anita Almeida, Richard Almeida, and Carlos Almeida; grandson, Robert Leon Wagner; and ex-husbands, Ramon Bracamonte, Leon Taylor, and Reuben Vollmer. Rita is survived by siblings, Rose Martinez, Alice Maldonado, Raquel Menchaca, Mary Lou Martinez, Robert Almeida, Virginia Vel, and Louis Almeida; children, George Ortega, Richard Ortega (Theresa), Dolores Lola Wagner (Lyle), andRamon Bracamonte (Bernie); grandchildren, Gabriel Ortega, Joseph Ortega (Gabriella), Bridget (Zach) Sutton, Alexander (Lynsee) Ortega, Brooke Bracamonte, Marcus Bracamonte, Andrea (Doug) Hibbert, and Ashley Boswell;11 great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews, plus many other children and friends of family who considered her “Nana."