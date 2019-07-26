Rita J. Pendleton 1935 - 2019

Rita Jean Pendleton of Dayton, Oregon, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by her family and their love.

Rita was born September 3, 1935, in Waukegan, Illinois, to James and Loverne Neish. In 1943, Rita moved with her family to Phoenix, Arizona.

As a teenager, she was a Bible camp counselor and earned the nickname "Mighty Mouse" for her athletic ability playing softball. She was small, fast and strong.

Rita graduated from Phoenix Christian High School in 1953. In 1954, Rita married her high school sweetheart, Nathan Pendleton. Nate and Rita moved to Oregon and the Dayton area in 1967.

While raising her two children, Jim and Cindy, she worked at Mrs. Smith’s Pie Company in McMinnville, and for 10 years was the administrative assistant to the vice president and general manager.

Rita spent time traveling, enjoying wildlife, fishing, camping and taking trips to the coast. She was a great cook, baker, and canned fruits, vegetables and jams as a hobby. She was also an artist and used her art talent in a Chalk-Talk ministry, giving many presentations in area churches.

Rita is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Nate Pendleton; sister, Nancy Jenkins; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Debbie Pendleton; daughter, Cindy Pendleton; and her eight grandchildren, Leah Sykora, James Pendleton, Lindsay Patrick-Davies, Jill Pendleton, Joelgary Pendleton, Ian Davies, Jonathan Pendleton and Jonah Pendleton; and four great-grandchildren. Rita was also well loved by her many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to "Samaritan’s Purse" an International Christian Relief Organization in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors. A viewing will take place at the Chapel of Macy & Son from noon to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 16. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.