Red flag warning issued for region

Update: The red flag warning has been added for Friday afternoon and evening.

In addition to the burn ban issued by county fire chiefs for today through Sunday, the Portland office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for day, and fire weather watch for tomorrow. Unseasonably high temperatures are expected to combine with low humidity and dry, breezy conditions, to increase fire danger.

The red flag warning will be in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. today, and warns that fire can spread extremely fast under the current weather conditions. Winds are expected to come out of the northeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 25 miles per hour. No backyard or agricultural burning is allowed, including burning under hardship permits.

The fire weather watch will be in effect from Friday afternoon through evening, for dry and unstable conditions that can promote rapid fire spread. While a red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring, a fire weather watch means they are forecast to occur and people should listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings, the Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s today and high 80s, possibly reaching 90, on Friday.

They are expected to remain in the mid to high 80s Saturday, before dropping into the high 70s on Sunday. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be in the 50s.

The burn ban does not include recreational burning in backyard in outdoor fire pits; however especially given the severe conditions, the county fire chiefs recommend that people use them with caution.

People who are found to have set fires during the burn ban may be issued a citation and may be found liable for any resulting property damage and firefighting costs.