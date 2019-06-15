Precious Bendel - 1926 - 2019

On June 15, 2019, Precious Bendel passed away peacefully at her home and went to be with her Lord in Heaven.

Precious Glenna Bendel (nee Palmer) was born January 18, 1926, to Roger and Pansy Palmer in Beatrice, Nebraska. She attended school in and around Beatrice, Wymore and Lyman, Nebraska. In 1943, she graduated from Lyman High School.

After graduation, she moved to Denver, where she married Loren Staumbaugh and had a daughter, Patty. They moved to Ventura, California, where in 1947 her marriage to Staumbaugh ended. She and Patty moved back to Colorado for a short time and then returned to California. In 1952, she met and married Bernard (Benny) Bendel. She had three children, Robert, Roger and Tara, and three step-children, Judy, Steven and Freddie. In 1962, she moved to Taft, California, where she lived for 20 years. Precious worked as a teacher’s aide in the public school system and also taught third grade Sunday school classes at Taft First Baptist Church, both for 15 years. When Benny retired, they moved to Dayton, Oregon. Precious was active in Dayton First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for 17 years. She enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking. In 2005, Benny, her husband of nearly 52 years, passed away. Precious remained in Dayton where she lived an active life involved in church and community activities. She was loved and respected by all who knew her.

She is survived by sons, Robert (Beth) Bendel of Rathdrum, Idaho, and Roger (Lisa) Bendel of Salem, Oregon; daughter, Tara (David) Stewart of Scottsdale, Arizona; step-daughter, Judy Stellingwerf of Talent, Oregon; step-daughter-in-law, Judy Bendel of Beaumont, California; step-son, Freddie (Roberta) Bendel of Martinez, California; brother, Benny (Karla) Palmer of Dayton; niece, Amber McMurray of Salem; nephew, Rick (Connie) Palmer of Dayton; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; baby sister, Roberta Joyce Palmer; baby granddaughter, Roberta Joyce Givens; daughter, Patty Givens; step-son, Steven Bendel; step-son-in-law, Sid Stellingwerf; and grandson, Ryan Bendel.

A memorial service is planned for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Dayton First Baptist Church, 300 Flower Lane, Dayton, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, Precious has requested contributions be made to Dayton First Baptist Church and/or Legacy Hospice of McMinnville.

Arrangements entrusted with Attrell’s Funeral Chapels, Newberg and Sherwood. Attrells.com